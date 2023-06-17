Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,225,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 370,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.