Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,225,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 370,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

