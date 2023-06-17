1,146 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

CAT stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

