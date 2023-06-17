Rebalance LLC Acquires New Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $319.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.54 and a 1 year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.