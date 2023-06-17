Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,103 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
