Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 764.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 230,297 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $556.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

