Rebalance LLC Purchases Shares of 101 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $458.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.32 and a 200 day moving average of $472.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

