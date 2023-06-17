1,000 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Bought by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Parsons Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSN stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

