Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Position Boosted by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 5,615.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,600 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.35% of Signature Bank worth $25,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 197.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signature Bank Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

