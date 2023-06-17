J Kenneth Thompson Sells 2,500 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Kenneth Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $162.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day moving average is $145.46. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $72,092,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,800,000 after purchasing an additional 307,835 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,798,000 after purchasing an additional 305,293 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,703,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

