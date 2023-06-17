Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Takes $345,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
