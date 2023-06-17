Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Raised to $29.00 at Benchmark

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESTE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.