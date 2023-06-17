Rebalance LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

