Insider Buying: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Buys $370,725.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.7 %

CZR opened at $48.84 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.