Jack A. Pacheco Sells 15,000 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 852,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

