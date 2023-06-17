FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.10% of FirstEnergy worth $23,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 319,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FE opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

