Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,356 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $281.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.94 and its 200-day moving average is $187.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

