Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 103 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

