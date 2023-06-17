Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after buying an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,388,000 after buying an additional 435,216 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,339,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

