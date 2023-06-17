Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

