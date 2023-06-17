Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $447.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $289.68 and a 52 week high of $456.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

