iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,287,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after purchasing an additional 652,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $125.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

