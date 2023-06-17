Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 967 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $217.35 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

