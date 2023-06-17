Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,160 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850 in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.