Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,160 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Brick Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
