Whitener Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,923,000. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 5,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

