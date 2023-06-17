Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $125.46 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

