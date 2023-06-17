Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EBF opened at $20.54 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 54.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.