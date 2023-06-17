Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $289.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.