8,856 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

