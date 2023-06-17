Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,620 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOE. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.