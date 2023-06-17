Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 29.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

