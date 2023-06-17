Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,242 Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $100.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $603.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Stories

