5,768 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.6 %

HCC opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Stories

