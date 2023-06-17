Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $33.26 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

