Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Xylem by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

