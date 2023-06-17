Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $49.67 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,388 shares of company stock worth $21,455,648 over the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

