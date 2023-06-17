Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of FONAR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FONR opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. FONAR Co. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter.

FONR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

