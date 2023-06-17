4,156 Shares in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOR. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Source Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Source Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Source Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Source Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,315 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $49,838.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,241.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,215 shares of company stock worth $83,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

SOR stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

