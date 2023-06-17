Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $148,000 Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SD opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.35. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 37.95%.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Further Reading

