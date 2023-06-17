Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Dynamics

In related news, Director James L. Janik purchased 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $699.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

