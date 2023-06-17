Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Crown Crafts by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

