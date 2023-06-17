Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MMI opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $154.79 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $70.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

