Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $115,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.