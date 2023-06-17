Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $119,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,576,000 after acquiring an additional 655,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,586 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

