Brokerages Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Target Price at $67.79

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.