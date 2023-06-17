Insider Selling: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) General Counsel Sells $179,600.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,133.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance
MYPS stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.13 million, a P/E ratio of 234.12 and a beta of 0.37. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MYPS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
