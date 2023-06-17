Insider Selling: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) General Counsel Sells $179,600.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,133.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

MYPS stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.13 million, a P/E ratio of 234.12 and a beta of 0.37. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,129,789 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 556,197 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 179,441 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYPS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.