Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 11,163 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $185,529.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,419,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,687,137.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $183,408.09.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $177,603.33.

On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $48,544.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $180,508.02.

On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $178,049.85.

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $172,803.24.

On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88.

On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $181,622.01.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $17.20 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

