John N. Hill Sells 4,390 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
