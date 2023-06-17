John N. Hill Sells 4,390 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

