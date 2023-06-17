Arthur J. Higgins Sells 2,400 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

ECL stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $183.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

