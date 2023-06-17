John S. Moody Sells 7,200 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,705,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,212,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

