Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

